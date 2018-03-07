The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking a narco-analysis test on former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, PTI reported. Special judge Sunil Rana said the court would take up the matter on March 9.

The court said it would hear the matter along with two other applications seeking production warrants of Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman, arrested in the money laundering case, and co-accused Indrani Mukerjea, who is in jail for killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

The CBI had told the court that Karti Chidambaram had refused to share the passwords of his phones that the agency had seized.

On Tuesday, a CBI court extended the former finance minister’s son’s custody by three days to March 9. The Supreme Court had on the same day rejected Karti Chidambaram’s plea for protection from being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the INX Media case.