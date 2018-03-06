A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti by three days in the INX Media case, ANI reported. The CBI had asked the court to send Karti Chidambaram to custody for nine more days.

The next bail hearing has been set for March 9.

Karti Chidambaram’s lawyer in this case, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, opposed extension of custody and asked that he be released on bail. The agency has not provided any reason to in its application to for further remand, Singhvi claimed.

However, CBI lawyer Tushar Mehta said it was a “huge investigation” and while “substantial progress” has been made, the agency needed more time. The CBI also said Karti Chidambaram had not been cooperating.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had rejected Karti Chidambaram’s plea for protection from being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, saying it may hamper the trial. On Monday, he challenged the Enforcement Directorate’s summons, claiming that the agency did not have the jurisdiction to issue notices based on a First Information Report filed by the CBI.

Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case.