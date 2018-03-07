Pakistan on Wednesday accepted India’s proposals to exchange prisoners over 70 years of age. Islamabad also agreed to allow visits by medical experts from both sides to examine prisoners with mental illnesses in order to repatriate them.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif also suggested that prisoners below 18 years of age and those above 60 be exchanged, the country’s foreign office said. The foreign minister said he hoped India would respond to Pakistan’s proposals positively.

Asif added that he also hoped that through such initiatives, India and Pakistan could initiate a comprehensive dialogue, as well as “make a conscious effort to de-escalate the extremely vitiated current environment and the situation on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary”.