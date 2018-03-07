Two Border Security Force personnel succumbed to their injuries that they had sustained during an exchange of fire with suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Rowghat area on Wednesday, a statement said. The deceased have been identified as officer Gajendra Singh and constable Amresh Kumar.

The operation is still underway, the Border Security Force said.

On Monday, Naxalites shot dead a former police constable and set six vehicles on fire in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, PTI reported. The police said the attack was in retaliation to an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Bijapur on March 2. Ten suspected Maoists were killed in the encounter.