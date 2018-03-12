Lok Sabha adjourned yet again as Telugu Desam Party presses for special status for Andhra Pradesh
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill when the MPs started protesting again.
Protests by MPs on Monday continued to disrupt proceedings in Parliament, where the Budget Session is under way. The Lok Sabha reconvened at noon, but was immediately adjourned till Tuesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill when the Telugu Desam Party members started protesting, pressing for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
The TDP members also disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will reconvene at 2 pm.
The TDP legislators made sure that their appeal was heard outside the Houses, as well. They protested in the Parliament complex in front the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding the special status for Andhra Pradesh.
The Telugu Desam Party was not alone in its protest in the Parliament premises. Members of the YSR Congress joined TDP in its demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Trinamool Congress leaders wore placards demanding electoral reforms.
Opposition parties had issued notices in the Rajya Sabha for discussions on a number of concerns – the Trinamool Congress gave a notice to discuss the fraud involving the Punjab National Bank; YSR Congress Party MP Vijay Sai Reddy’s notice demanded a discussion on the special status for Andhra Pradesh; and the Aam Aadmi Party wanted a discussion on the sealing drive in Delhi.
Telugu Desam Party MP YS Chowdary, who resigned as a Cabinet minister on Thursday, also introduced an adjournment motion notice in the Upper House. Chowdary, who was the minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences, and his TDP colleague Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigned from their Cabinet posts in protest against the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
The Budget Session of the Parliament has been repeatedly adjourned over the TDP’s demand. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned time and again as the MPs did not allow proceedings to continue. On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said “one week had gone waste”.