Protests by MPs on Monday continued to disrupt proceedings in Parliament, where the Budget Session is under way. The Lok Sabha reconvened at noon, but was immediately adjourned till Tuesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had introduced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill when the Telugu Desam Party members started protesting, pressing for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP members also disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will reconvene at 2 pm.

The TDP legislators made sure that their appeal was heard outside the Houses, as well. They protested in the Parliament complex in front the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party was not alone in its protest in the Parliament premises. Members of the YSR Congress joined TDP in its demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Trinamool Congress leaders wore placards demanding electoral reforms.

#TDP MP along agin staged protest in front of Gandhi statue in the parliament premises demanding #APSpecialStatus . Chittoor MP N shivaprasad plays Nadaswaram as protest. pic.twitter.com/FBC3deJaiF — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 12, 2018

#TRS MPs protest outside Parliament demanding amendment to article 16(4) of the constitution to increase reservation quota in states to more than 50% #Telangana State @RaoKavitha @Jithenderredd10 @ChMallareddyMP @VishweshwarRed1 pic.twitter.com/E3MvUnMdS2 — PAUL OOMMEN (@Paul_Oommen) March 12, 2018

"We demand electoral reforms" - #Trinamool MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statute outside #Parliament pic.twitter.com/2trwhUzLXT — AITC (@AITCofficial) March 12, 2018

#Delhi: YSR Congress Party MPs protest in Parliament premises demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WpMkluF11C — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

Opposition parties had issued notices in the Rajya Sabha for discussions on a number of concerns – the Trinamool Congress gave a notice to discuss the fraud involving the Punjab National Bank; YSR Congress Party MP Vijay Sai Reddy’s notice demanded a discussion on the special status for Andhra Pradesh; and the Aam Aadmi Party wanted a discussion on the sealing drive in Delhi.

Telugu Desam Party MP YS Chowdary, who resigned as a Cabinet minister on Thursday, also introduced an adjournment motion notice in the Upper House. Chowdary, who was the minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences, and his TDP colleague Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigned from their Cabinet posts in protest against the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Budget Session of the Parliament has been repeatedly adjourned over the TDP’s demand. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned time and again as the MPs did not allow proceedings to continue. On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said “one week had gone waste”.