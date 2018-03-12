Telangana Legislative Council Chairperson K Swamy Goud suffered injuries on his right eye on Monday when a protesting Congress MLA threw a headphone at him. KV Reddy, who represents Nalgonda Assembly constituency, had originally targeted Governor ESL Narasimhan.

Ruckus began as soon as the Budget session commenced. Congress MLAs started protesting against the state government’s indifferent attitude towards the rising agrarian crisis. They tore copies of the governor’s speech and threw them at the podium when Narasimhan began to address a joint session of the council and the legislative Assembly. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, on the other hand, boycotted the governor’s address.

Goud was taken to Sarojini Devi Memorial Eye Hospital. Doctors said they would observe him till Tuesday, reported The News Minute.

Congress MLA komatireddy venkatreddy is clearly seen flinging the headphone which hit the #Telangana council chairman swamy goud in the eye. Reddy was a minister in the previous congress regime and aspires to be cm. pic.twitter.com/cgBjNR4Exo — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) March 12, 2018

Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao condemned the “unruly behaviour” of the Congress members. “This is totally uncalled for by the opposition members,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times. “They came to the House planned to create disturbances. What would have happened if the headphone hit the governor, causing him injuries?”

Rao said the authorities of the Assembly have been asked to submit a report on Monday’s proceedings. “We shall take appropriate action against the MLA and his colleagues for violating Assembly rules,” he added.

The chief whip of Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the legislative council, P Rajeshwar Reddy, alleged that Reddy was in an “inebriated condition” and had “malicious intention to attack the ruling party members”.

Reddy defended his actions, and said he had thrown the headphone unintentionally. “As there was no mention of farmers’ suicides in the Governor’s speech, we wanted to express our dissent in the House,” said Reddy, according to The New Indian Express. “But, we were not allowed even to proceed to the Well of the House. Marshals were pressed to manhandle us in the House. Hence, as a last resort, I hurled the headphone towards the governor.”

On Sunday, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had reportedly told his party MLAs to take action against Opposition members if they tried to disrupt the governor’s address.