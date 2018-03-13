The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday grounded 11 Airbus aircraft of the 320 neo family – ones that run with a particular series of engines manufactured by aerospace company Pratt & Whitney – after a number of episodes of mid-air engine failure. The order applied to eight IndiGo flights and three of GoAir, The Economic Times reported.

The aviation authority made the decision hours after an IndiGo aircraft of the A320 neo family suffered an engine failure mid-air and was forced to make an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport.

The DGCA grounded the Airbus neos fitted with “PW1100 engines” with engine serial numbers 450 and asked both IndiGo and GoAir to not refit these engines with spare parts in their inventory. The regulator said it will make further decisions on the matter after consulting with the European Aviation Safety Agency and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

The decision on Monday left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports, PTI reported. IndiGo and GoAir grounding 11 aircraft had a cascading effect on other flight operations and led to several cancellations.

“Since the grounding is with immediate effect, it has sent our operations for a toss,” PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying. “The schedule and network are being reworked to accommodate the flights, which are to be operated by these planes.”