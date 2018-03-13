Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell over 5% in early trade on Tuesday after reports said that holding company Tata Sons Limited planned to sell about 1.5% of its stake in the company to pay debts.

The price of the stake sale is likely to be between Rs 2,872 and Rs 2,925, Bloomberg reported. This is lower than Monday’s close of Rs 3,052.15 on the National Stock Exchange.

Some reports said Tata Sons may already have sold stake after markets opened on Tuesday, while others suggested that the sale took place on Monday evening.

The 2.83 crore shares Tata Sons reportedly plans to sell are worth around $1.25 billion (Rs 8,127 crore), a term deal sheet showed, according to Bloomberg.

Tata Sons plans to use the money it raises to pay lenders to the company’s subsidiary Tata Teleservices and raise stake in some other units, unidentified people told the news outlet.

Tata Sons had 73.5% stake in the software company at the end of December 2017.

At 10.40 am, shares of TCS were down 4.8% at Rs 2,905.80 on the National Stock Exchange.