Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor VK Jain has resigned from his post, ANI reported on Tuesday. He had reportedly not shown up for work since the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, for which Delhi Police had questioned him in February.

Jain resigned citing “personal reasons and family commitments”, an unidentified official told PTI. He sent copies of the resignation to the Chief Minister’s Office and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Jain was appointed Kejriwal’s advisor in September 2017. He had earlier retired as the chief executive officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

After the alleged assault of the chief secretary on February 19, Jain went on a week-long medical leave, PTI reported. He was a witness in the case.

Prakash had alleged that two MLAs had assaulted him at the chief minister’s home. Jain had first told police that Prakash was not assaulted in his presence. Two days later, police told a court that Jain had changed his statement, and said he saw MLAs surrounding the chief secretary and physically assaulting him in Kejriwal’s presence. He said he saw Prakash’s glasses on the floor.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders then alleged the police had pressurised Jain to change his statement.