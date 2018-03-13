Two Congress MLAs were expelled from the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday while nine others were suspended for the rest of the Budget session for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Assembly Speaker S Madhusudan Chary took the action a day after Congress legislator KV Reddy flung his headphone, injuring Telangana Legislative Council chairperson Swamy Goud.

The resolution to expel Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar was passed by a voice vote. Those suspended from the House include Opposition leader K Jana Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy. Telangana Assembly Speaker requested the nine suspended MLAs to leave the House.

Telangana Assembly Speaker is requesting the 2 expelled & 9 suspended MLAs to leave the House. SA Sampath Kumar&Komtireddy Venkat Reddy are expelled according to the Class 3 of article in Parliament. He had thrown his head phone at a TRS MP who got injured in the eye, yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

On Monday, the commotion in the House began as soon as the Budget session commenced. Congress MLAs started protesting against the state government’s indifferent attitude towards the growing agrarian crisis. When Governor ESL Narasimhan began to address a joint session of the legislative council and Assembly, the MLAs tore copies of his speech and tossed them at the podium.

Reddy had defended his actions saying he had no other option.