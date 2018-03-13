Naresh Agarwal, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, has apologised for his statement expressing displeasure over the Samajwadi Party denying him a Rajya Sabha ticket for “someone who works in the film industry”. He was referring to actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Agarwal claimed he did not mean to hurt anyone, and the statement was “given a different angle by the media”, ANI reported. Agarwal is a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

Agarwal’s defection from the Samajwadi Party came days after party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Jaya Bachchan would be its candidate for the only seat in the Upper House. The party chose Bachchan over Agarwal to pacify the faction led by the party chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, reports said. The faction was reportedly against nominating Agarwal as he had allegedly “colluded” with the BJP.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had on Monday said Agarwal’s comments about Jaya Bachchan were wrong.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Harsimrat Kaur Badal have also condemned the statement since.

I had said something which was given a different angle by the media. All I can say is that I didn't intend to hurt anyone. I express my regret, if it did hurt anyone. I take back my words: #NareshAgrwal on his earlier comment during a press conference yesterday pic.twitter.com/0kPhlrRX9d — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Irani said politicians should “stand as one...irrespective of our politics” when “a woman’s honour is challenged”. She said this in response to a tweet suggesting that the BJP could use the opportunity to target the Congress for a similar comment its spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam made against Irani in 2012. On a TV debate, Nirupam had mocked Irani for turning into an election analyst after “dancing on TV earlier”.

My case is in the court of law for 5 years now. But let my battle not be an excuse to humiliate other women. In fact let it be a reminder for us that when a woman’s honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics. https://t.co/beneLYVHnk — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 12, 2018

Badal said if elected representatives talk like this, “what is the difference between them and roadside Romeos”? “Even men dance and sing in movies, then why are such things said only for women?” she asked ANI.

Calling Bachchan an “achiever”, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury took a dig at Agarwal for changing parties and asked whether this was the “trait of a man”.

It is sad, if elected representatives will talk like that then what is the difference between them and roadside romeos? Even men dance & sing in movies then why are such things said only for women?: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Naresh Agrawal pic.twitter.com/bjwGAjrqdy — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Jaya ji is an achiever,even before marrying Amitabh Bachchan she was famous as Jaya Bhaduri. Saari party ghumte hain(Naresh Agrawal), fayda dekh ke dusri party mein kood padte hain, ye mard ki pehchan hai? What he thinks doesn't matter,question is what is BJP doing?: R.Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/TJRYGeEkNM — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018