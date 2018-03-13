Tamil Nadu Police on Monday arrested a man believed to be a tour guide who led the trekking group that got trapped in a forest fire in Theni district on Sunday, PTI reported. Ten trekkers died in the fire.

The police are still questioning Ranjith to find out if he is related to a Chennai-based travel group that allegedly arranged the expedition. They are investigating how the trekking group came in touch with him.

The trekking team had 36 people, including three children. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had said on Monday they had not taken the required permission to be in the area. The local forest chief had also called it an “illegal trekking expedition”.