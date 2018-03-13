The Tata Institute of Social Science has proposed to fulfil various demands raised by students who have been protesting against the administration’s decision to withdraw financial aid to the students from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class communities, Asian Age reported on Monday.

According to the plan, the Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe students will be exempted from paying fees for bachelors’ and masters’ courses in 2017-’20 and 2017-’19 batches while the Other Backward Classes students will receive an aid of up to Rs 12,000. The administration has, however, refused to waive the hostel and dining hall fees, which the students can pay in monthly installments, the report added.

The institute has also proposed to provide Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 under Young Researchers’ Grants for non-fellowship holders. The authorities have said a Joint Scholarship Committee will be formed in all TISS campuses to look into the problems faced by students from socially backward classes, Asian Age reported. The committee will comprise students and faculty belonging to scheduled class, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, along with some members of the association.

TISS Guwahati admin has blocked the media entry inside the campus. So students who are on hunger strike are forced to respond to the media outside the gate.#injusTISS pic.twitter.com/YE5mKJdhAq — TISS for Everyone (@tissforeveryone) March 13, 2018

Students of TISS Guwahati begin hunger strike

The proposal comes a day after at least 43 students began an indefinite hunger strike on the TISS campus in Guwahati. Protest against the administration’s decision had began at different campuses on February 21, and has seen support from various student unions and TISS alumni.

“Without the fee waiver, the chance for these aspiring students to get admitted into the institute would become a distant dream,” the Government of India Post Matric Scholarship Students’ Association of TISS said in a statement on Monday. “We believe that this will further widen the gap of social disparities.”

The agitators said it was a “black day for education” at an institute that aims to serve the poor and the marginalised, but had failed to do so by cutting students’ aid.

HRD ministry demands report from TISS

The Ministry of Human Resources Development has directed the TISS administration to form a committee and submit a report with recommendations by the end of the month, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. The HRD ministry has asked the institute why the students have not called off the strike yet.

The committee will consist of acting director of TISS, a University Grants Commission official, nominee from the faculty, students’ representatives and alumni. The ministry has asked the committee to study if the institute faces any financial crunch, and will recommend solutions accordingly for future batches, The Times of India quoted an unidentified official as saying.