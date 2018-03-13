Thirty-eight people were killed when a bus they were travelling in fell off a cliff in northern Ethiopia, the state-run Fana Broadcast Corporate radio reported on Tuesday. The accident happened in Legambo district of Amhara state.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers when it fell into a ditch. Reports said 10 people suffered “serious and light” injuries. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Akesta town.

Most of those who died were university students, the radio added. The cause of the accident is not yet known.