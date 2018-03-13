Police in Maharashtra arrested four people in connection with the fire at a chemical factory in the Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate on March 8, PTI reported. Police identified the arrested accused as Ramdeo Chemicals factory owner Saral Shah, manager Hemraj Varasane, chemist Namdeo Mhatre and worker-supervisor Raju Raote.

Three people were killed on the day of the fire and at least 14 people were injured in the fire. One more person succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident, police said.

The police said the accused had not taken adequate measures to train the factory employees nor any steps to ensure their safety. The police have registered the offences under Section 304(A) which relates to causing death by negligence and Section 338 connected with causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code.

The police had also registered an offence against an officer at the the Baba Atomic Research Centre’s fire station in Tarapur for refusing to send fire tenders to the accident site. The offence was booked based on the instructions from district collector Prashant Narnavre.

The Tarapur Atomic Power Station is around 20 km away from the site of the explosion.