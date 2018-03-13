The Neiphiu Rio-led government in Nagaland won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. As many as 33 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 60-member Assembly, while 26 voted against it.

The Assembly also appointed a new speaker, Vikho-O Yhoshu of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, PTI reported. The speaker has a casting vote in case of a tie, and thus did not vote on the confidence motion.

Of the 33 legislators who favoured the government, 17 were from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, two from the National People’s Party, one from the Janata Dal (United) and one was an independent.

Polling on 59 seats was held in Nagaland on February 27, and the results announced on March 3. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats in the Assembly elections. The BJP won 12 seats.

On March 8, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya appointed Rio the chief minister. BJP MLA Y Patton took oath as the deputy chief minister.

Acharya had asked Rio to prove his government’s majority in the Legislative Assembly by March 16.