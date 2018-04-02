The big news: Nine killed in protests against ruling on SC/ST Act, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The bodies of 38 Indians killed in Mosul were brought back to India, and Jaitley accepted Kejriwal’s apology in a criminal defamation case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nine killed, hundreds detained in Bharat bandh protests against Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST Act: In its review petition, the Centre told the bench that diluting the law will violate the right to life of Dalits and Adivasis.
- Bodies of 38 Indians killed in Mosul brought back to India: Union minister VK Singh, who escorted the bodies till Amritsar, said no Indian embassy had any record of them because they had gone to Iraq illegally.
- Arvind Kejriwal, four other AAP leaders apologise to Arun Jaitley in 2015 defamation case: The finance minister filed the suit after AAP alleged that he had indulged in corruption during his 13-year tenure as the head of the Delhi cricket association.
- As fuel prices soar, petroleum minister urges GST Council to bring petrol, diesel under its ambit: The Congress also made a similar demand, and accused the government of ‘betraying’ the trust of the common man.
- Supreme Court rebukes Centre for ‘complete breakdown’ of law and order caused by Delhi sealing drive: The bench asked the government to justify its actions and clarify its stand supporting the laws that protect unauthorised constructions in the city.
- Human rights body sends notices to Centre, CBSE over paper leak, calls it ‘humiliation’ for student: The Delhi High Court agreed to hear a plea seeking an investigation into the CBSE Class 10 mathematics paper leak.
- Direct tax collection rises to Rs 9.95 lakh crore in 2017-’18, record 6.84 lakh tax returns filed: Goods and Services Tax collections for February were at a five-month high.
- Bombay High Court asks inquiry panel to submit report on Kamala Mills fire by August 31: Former High Court Chief Justice AV Sawant will head the three-member panel.
- Hundreds of DMK workers detained in Chennai for protesting over formation of Cauvery management board: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the contempt petition that the AIADMK government filed against the Centre.
- Judge Loya’s autopsy document was manipulated by doctor related to a minister, claims Caravan report: Records show that Dr NK Tumram conducted the post-mortem but hospital employees said it was actually led by Dr Makarand Vyawahare, the publication reported.