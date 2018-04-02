A look at the headlines right now:

Nine killed, hundreds detained in Bharat bandh protests against Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST Act: In its review petition, the Centre told the bench that diluting the law will violate the right to life of Dalits and Adivasis. Bodies of 38 Indians killed in Mosul brought back to India: Union minister VK Singh, who escorted the bodies till Amritsar, said no Indian embassy had any record of them because they had gone to Iraq illegally. Arvind Kejriwal, four other AAP leaders apologise to Arun Jaitley in 2015 defamation case: The finance minister filed the suit after AAP alleged that he had indulged in corruption during his 13-year tenure as the head of the Delhi cricket association. As fuel prices soar, petroleum minister urges GST Council to bring petrol, diesel under its ambit: The Congress also made a similar demand, and accused the government of ‘betraying’ the trust of the common man. Supreme Court rebukes Centre for ‘complete breakdown’ of law and order caused by Delhi sealing drive: The bench asked the government to justify its actions and clarify its stand supporting the laws that protect unauthorised constructions in the city. Human rights body sends notices to Centre, CBSE over paper leak, calls it ‘humiliation’ for student: The Delhi High Court agreed to hear a plea seeking an investigation into the CBSE Class 10 mathematics paper leak. Direct tax collection rises to Rs 9.95 lakh crore in 2017-’18, record 6.84 lakh tax returns filed: Goods and Services Tax collections for February were at a five-month high.

Bombay High Court asks inquiry panel to submit report on Kamala Mills fire by August 31: Former High Court Chief Justice AV Sawant will head the three-member panel. Hundreds of DMK workers detained in Chennai for protesting over formation of Cauvery management board: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the contempt petition that the AIADMK government filed against the Centre. Judge Loya’s autopsy document was manipulated by doctor related to a minister, claims Caravan report: Records show that Dr NK Tumram conducted the post-mortem but hospital employees said it was actually led by Dr Makarand Vyawahare, the publication reported.

