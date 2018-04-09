SC to hear Cauvery dispute on May 3, rebukes Centre for ignoring its order to set up board

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear the Cauvery water dispute next on May 3, PTI reported. The court also asked the Centre to file its draft scheme on the implementation of its February 16 order by May 3.

On February 16, the top court had ordered the government to set up a Cauvery Water Management Board within six weeks. The board will determine the allocation of Cauvery river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, the court asked the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments to ensure that there was peace in their states. It also rebuked the central government for ignoring its orders on setting up the Cauvery Management Board, NDTV reported. “The Centre knows what the scheme means,” the court said.

The court asked the Centre why it had not formulated a scheme despite its verdict, News18 reported. “We can’t monitor the implementation of an order throughout the year,” the judges said.

The deadline to set up the board ended on March 29, after which the Centre asked the Supreme Court for six more weeks to set it up, saying the Karnataka elections will be held in May. The Supreme Court’s order has led to unrest in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

On Friday, leaders from across Tamil Nadu held an all-party meeting in Chennai to discuss the matter. A group of farmers who protested on the banks of the Cauvery river near Tiruchirappalli on the same day. Earlier on April 3, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam undertook a day-long fast to protest the Centre’s failure to form the Cauvery Management Board.

In Karnataka, pro-Kannada outfits have called for a shutdown on April 12 in response to Tamil Nadu’s demand that the Centre set up the board.