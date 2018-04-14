A look at the headlines right now:

United States and allies launch missile strikes against Syria over suspected chemical attack: The United Kingdom and France are part of the joint operation that is underway, targeting chemical weapon sites in Syria. CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the rapes of minors in the country and said the country is ashamed with these incidents. Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet resign in Kathua rape and murder case: The two legislators had attended a rally that supported the men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl. India should ensure privacy and security controls while implementing Aadhaar, says IMF report: The International Monetary Fund said that lack of sufficient security features makes the system vulnerable to unauthorised access. Manika Batra-Mouma Das bag women’s doubles silver at CWG 2018:Five Indian male boxers sealed their spots in gold medal bouts and three won bronze. Election Commission says Karnataka poll dates were not leaked, was ‘mere speculation’: It said the chief of the BJP’s IT cell was not questioned as he had said Times Now was the source of his information. Gopinatha Pillai, petitioner in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, killed in road accident in Kerala: His driver reportedly applied brakes suddenly after which a lorry crashed into the car. Tamil Nadu folk singer Kovan arrested for singing a track criticising Modi, BJP at Cauvery protest: His song on the VHP’s rath yatra mocks the prime minister and his party’s divisive politics. Shrinking reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat could soon lead to drought, says report: The World Resources Institute, which has created a satellite early warning system for dams, said Morocco, Iraq and Spain were also threatened by water scarcity. Jammu & Kashmir human rights panel asks senior police officers for reports on Kulgam civilian deaths: Four people died in Khudwani village on Wednesday after clashes broke out near the site of a gunfight.