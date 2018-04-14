The big news: US and its allies launch airstrike against Syria, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI arrested a BJP MLA in the Unnao rape case, and Two BJP ministers resigned over the Kathua rape and murder case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- United States and allies launch missile strikes against Syria over suspected chemical attack: The United Kingdom and France are part of the joint operation that is underway, targeting chemical weapon sites in Syria.
- CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the rapes of minors in the country and said the country is ashamed with these incidents.
- Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet resign in Kathua rape and murder case: The two legislators had attended a rally that supported the men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl.
- India should ensure privacy and security controls while implementing Aadhaar, says IMF report: The International Monetary Fund said that lack of sufficient security features makes the system vulnerable to unauthorised access.
- Manika Batra-Mouma Das bag women’s doubles silver at CWG 2018:Five Indian male boxers sealed their spots in gold medal bouts and three won bronze.
- Election Commission says Karnataka poll dates were not leaked, was ‘mere speculation’: It said the chief of the BJP’s IT cell was not questioned as he had said Times Now was the source of his information.
- Gopinatha Pillai, petitioner in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, killed in road accident in Kerala: His driver reportedly applied brakes suddenly after which a lorry crashed into the car.
- Tamil Nadu folk singer Kovan arrested for singing a track criticising Modi, BJP at Cauvery protest: His song on the VHP’s rath yatra mocks the prime minister and his party’s divisive politics.
- Shrinking reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat could soon lead to drought, says report: The World Resources Institute, which has created a satellite early warning system for dams, said Morocco, Iraq and Spain were also threatened by water scarcity.
- Jammu & Kashmir human rights panel asks senior police officers for reports on Kulgam civilian deaths: Four people died in Khudwani village on Wednesday after clashes broke out near the site of a gunfight.