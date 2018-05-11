A civilian was killed when the Pakistani Army allegedly began firing across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district shortly after midnight on Friday, IANS reported.

Pakistani troops began firing indiscriminately towards Indian Army posts in Baghal Dhara around 12.30 am on Friday, Poonch Additional Superintendent of Police Anwar-ul-Haq told the Greater Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he claimed.

The exchange of fire continued for several hours, unidentified police officials told The Hindu.

The civilian who died was identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Ikhlaq.

As many as 31 people, including 16 security personnel, have died in over 700 incidents of alleged ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir since January, according to the Hindustan Times.