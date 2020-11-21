An Indian Army jawan was killed in the early hours of Saturday in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, PTI reported.

“The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji, who died later,” an Army official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly as cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, the official added.

Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district today: 16 Corps, Indian Army



Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up again last week, after eleven people, including six civilians, four Indian Army soldiers and a Border Security Force sub inspector, were killed on Friday amid cross-border shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army accused Islamabad for “initiating unprovoked ceasefire violation” in the region.

Pakistan, in turn, accused India of sponsoring “terrorism” aimed at destabilising the country and claimed it had proof to back its claims. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan is sending its evidence to the United Nations demanding India be censured, warning that “without international intervention it is difficult to guarantee peace in nuclear South Asia.”

India dismissed the allegations as “fabricated” and “figments of imagination”.