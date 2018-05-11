A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court collegium agrees to reiterate Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The collegium said it would also discuss the names of four other High Court chief justices at its next meeting on May 16.

Top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide: He was reportedly suffering from cancer. Narendra Modi launches bus service between Janakpur in Nepal to Ayodhya: The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Nepal on the invitation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Two arrested for seeking bribe of Rs 1 crore from wife of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar: A news report said that Central Bureau of Investigation has corroborated the rape charge against Sengar. ‘Tagore rejected the Nobel Prize to protest British rule’, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb: Rabindranath Tagore had renounced British knighthood in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Congress alleges Karnataka BJP leader bribed former CJI’s relative in 2010, releases video: Meanwhile, police filed a case against 14 people, including a Congress candidate in connection with the voter ID cards that were seized in Bengaluru. Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash 5,500 metres into the sky: People have been told to evacuate, and the nearest airport was shut for about 30 minutes. Fortis shares fall 4% after board approves investment offer from Hero, Dabur family office: The Hero-Burman group also sought three seats on the board and proposed to sell diagnostics chain SRL Laboratories. In a first, transsexual couple get married in Kerala: The wedding took place in Thiruvananthapuram and was attended by several activists and politicians.

Writer-storyteller Ankit Chadha dies after drowning in lake near Pune: Chadha, who was based in New Delhi, was known for performing research-based narratives in the centuries-old Dastangoi form of Urdu storytelling.