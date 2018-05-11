The big news: SC collegium to reiterate KM Joseph’s name as top court judge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide, and Modi flagged off a bus service between Nepal’s Janakpur city and Ayodhya.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court collegium agrees to reiterate Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The collegium said it would also discuss the names of four other High Court chief justices at its next meeting on May 16.
- Top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide: He was reportedly suffering from cancer.
- Narendra Modi launches bus service between Janakpur in Nepal to Ayodhya: The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Nepal on the invitation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
- Two arrested for seeking bribe of Rs 1 crore from wife of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar: A news report said that Central Bureau of Investigation has corroborated the rape charge against Sengar.
- ‘Tagore rejected the Nobel Prize to protest British rule’, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb: Rabindranath Tagore had renounced British knighthood in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.
- Congress alleges Karnataka BJP leader bribed former CJI’s relative in 2010, releases video: Meanwhile, police filed a case against 14 people, including a Congress candidate in connection with the voter ID cards that were seized in Bengaluru.
- Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash 5,500 metres into the sky: People have been told to evacuate, and the nearest airport was shut for about 30 minutes.
- Fortis shares fall 4% after board approves investment offer from Hero, Dabur family office: The Hero-Burman group also sought three seats on the board and proposed to sell diagnostics chain SRL Laboratories.
- In a first, transsexual couple get married in Kerala: The wedding took place in Thiruvananthapuram and was attended by several activists and politicians.
- Writer-storyteller Ankit Chadha dies after drowning in lake near Pune: Chadha, who was based in New Delhi, was known for performing research-based narratives in the centuries-old Dastangoi form of Urdu storytelling.