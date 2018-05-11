The Jharkhand High Court on Friday allowed six weeks of provisional bail for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on grounds of bad health, PTI reported.

Yadav is currently on a three-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, which will be held in Patna on Saturday. He was sent to a jail in Ranchi in December after a court found him guilty in several fodder scam cases.

On April 20, the High Court had asked for Lalu Yadav’s health reports while hearing his request for three months of bail on medical grounds.

The former Bihar chief minister was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi until April 30, when he was discharged and sent back to Ranchi Medical College. He had claimed there was a conspiracy against him and that he was not well enough to be shifted. He had said it was a conspiracy to worsen his health.

#BREAKING - Ranchi High-Court grants Lalu Prasad Yadav bail for 6 weeks in the three cases of #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/aq9c6zJMcj — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 11, 2018