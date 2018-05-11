The Income Tax Department on Friday filed four chargesheets against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his wife Nalini Chidambaram, son Karti Chidambaram and daughter-in-law Srinidhi Chidambaram under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 for allegedly not disclosing their foreign assets, reported PTI. The chargesheets were filed before a special court in Chennai.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy had alleged last year that Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and Srinidhi Chidambaram had purchased immovable property in Cambridge city in the United Kingdom worth crores of rupees, but failed to disclose it in their income tax returns.

The chargesheets filed on Friday claimed that the Chidambarams “did not disclose” these investments as well as those of a firm co-owned by Karti Chidambaram – Chess Golbal Advisory – to the tax authority, violating the Black Money Act, reported PTI.

In April, the Madras High Court refused to restrain the I-T department from filing cases against the Chidambarams for alleged money laundering. This came after the department had issued notices to all three for alleged non-disclosure of overseas properties and bank accounts.