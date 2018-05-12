Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak has been banned from leaving the country after losing the general elections. Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were expected to travel to Jakarta early on Saturday morning, The Straits Times reported.

After an announcement by the immigration department, Razak said he respected their decision and would remain in Malaysia with his family.

Razak is embroiled in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. He resisted demands to step down in 2015 despite reports of financial mismanagement at the government-owned company 1Malaysia Development Berhad, including an allegation that he received $681 million (Rs 4,425 crore) in his personal bank account. He is likely to be investigated for the alleged corruption.

On May 10, Malaysia’s opposition alliance won the election, unseating the Barisan Nasional or National Front after 61 years. Mahathir Mohamad took oath as prime minister soon after.