Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city on Saturday after two people died and around 50, including a dozen policemen, were injured in clashes between two communities on Friday night, PTI reported. Scores of vehicles and around 100 shops were also set ablaze. Internet services have also been suspended in the area.

The situation has been in control since Saturday afternoon. Thirty-seven people have been arrested for rioting and arson, an unidentified police official told PTI.

The violence started in Moti Karanja area around 10 pm on Friday and spread to Gandhinagar, Raja Bazar, Shahganj and Sarafa areas among others, the official said. Groups of people pelted stones at each other in these areas, The Times of India reported.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Aurangabad to remain peaceful and not take the law into their own hands,” said Aurangabad acting Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe. Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar told The New Indian Express that the situation was still tense, but under control.

Videos on social media showed the police purportedly firing live ammunition rounds and teargas shells.