The Delhi Police have arrested four persons in connection with the alleged assault on a Kashmiri family in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal told Scroll.in. The dispute between the family and their neighbours started over feeding street dogs in the locality, he added.

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged incident went viral. One of the complainants claimed on Friday that the accused had shouted slogans such as “Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back”.

Meanwhile, a neighbour accused one of the Kashmiri men of harassing her and claimed that it had triggered the fight, NDTV reported. “A man from that family regularly misbehaves with women in the area,” Sangita Tripathi said. “I lodged a complaint against him for molestation in December. Last night too, the man and his friends abused me and misbehaved.”

Tripathi claimed that the the group of 30 to 40 people, who had allegedly beaten the family, were carrying sticks, because of a dog menace in the area. She alleged that the women in the family had inflicted the injuries themselves.

“They have been staying here for a long time, so far no one uttered a word about them,” Residents’ Welfare Association President SN Pandey told The Times of India. “We have been asking them not feed dogs in the public places. There have been at least 10 incidents of dog bites in the past few months.”

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to get the matter investigated urgently.