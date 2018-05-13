At least 10 people were killed and 32 injured after a speeding tanker hit a tempo carrying a marriage party, on Latur Mukhed Road in Maharashtra’s Nanded city on Saturday. Four minor girls were killed in the accident, which occurred around 10 am, the police said. The tempo driver also died.

“The collision took place at Jamb village in Nanded. The tempo was heading towards Mukhed for a marriage ceremony, while the tanker driver was alone, driving in the opposite direction,” Mukhed Police Station Inspector Sanjay Choube said according to The Indian Express.

All the injured were rushed to hospitals in Latur and Mukhed, the police said. As many as 10 of those wounded are in critical condition.

“Despite being in a one-lane road, both the drivers were speeding,” Nanded Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishor Kamble said. “ Later as both of them could not control their respective vehicles, they rammed into each other.”

Another police official, Ganesh Kindre, told PTI that the deceased and injured hailed from Kharosa village in Latur’s Ausa tehsil.

The police said the autopsy of all the deceased has been conducted and they are recording the statements of those wounded.