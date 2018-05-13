Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said he can give it in writing that his party will win more than 120 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections. As many as 222 of the 224 constituencies in the state went to the polls on Saturday, and the results will be declared on May 15.

Yeddyurappa said the exit polls, which majorly predicted a hung Assembly in the state, got it wrong. “These are my figures,” he said, according to NDTV. “Until now, never have my calculations gone wrong. I have been here for long, travelled across Karnataka. Do you want me to give it to you in writing right now? You can then verify that once the results are in.” He added that Congress will not win more than 70 seats while HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will be restricted to 24-25 seats.

Yeddyurappa said the public was largely unhappy with the current Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. “There is a silent and strong wave in favour of BJP and public anger against Siddaramaiah and Congress,” he said. “PM Modi is in touch with me and Amit Shah. Everybody is confident of winning with an absolute majority.”

He also thanked the voters for a “landslide victory”. “Thank you Karnataka! Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!” he tweeted.

Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also dismissed the exit polls. “Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days,” he said on Twitter. “Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown. So, dear party workers, supporters and well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax and enjoy your weekend. We are coming back.”