At least nine people, including a child, were killed and nearly 36 were injured in a series of explosions in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, Reuters reported quoting officials. A gun battle ensued between Afghan security officials and the militants, according to Al Jazeera.

At least three explosions were heard at the Customs Finance Department in what appeared to be a coordinated attack, Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the Nangarhar provincial governor, said. Officials told Tolo News that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the gate of the Customs Finance department, following which militants stormed the building. There were contradictory reports regarding the explosion, with Reuters reporting that a car bomb detonated at the entrance to the Customs Finance building.

A member of the provincial council told Reuters that at least four attackers, armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns, appeared to be fighting the police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This is the second attack in less than a week in Afghanistan. At least two policemen were killed after suicide bombers attacked police stations in Kabul on May 9.

Governor Gulab Mangal steps down after today’s terrorist attack on Financial department in #Jalalabad city, but the IDLG says he resigned due to personal problems.The resignation is not accepted yet. @ashrafghani @IDLG_Afg @OCS_AFG @ARG_AFG @duraniwaziri @Murtazawi3 @DawaMenapal — Waheed Faizi (@Imwaheedfaizi) May 13, 2018