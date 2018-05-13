Nine killed, nearly 36 injured in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports
A suicide bomber detonated the explosives near the Customs Finance building, according to a local news channel.
At least nine people, including a child, were killed and nearly 36 were injured in a series of explosions in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, Reuters reported quoting officials. A gun battle ensued between Afghan security officials and the militants, according to Al Jazeera.
At least three explosions were heard at the Customs Finance Department in what appeared to be a coordinated attack, Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the Nangarhar provincial governor, said. Officials told Tolo News that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the gate of the Customs Finance department, following which militants stormed the building. There were contradictory reports regarding the explosion, with Reuters reporting that a car bomb detonated at the entrance to the Customs Finance building.
A member of the provincial council told Reuters that at least four attackers, armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns, appeared to be fighting the police.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
This is the second attack in less than a week in Afghanistan. At least two policemen were killed after suicide bombers attacked police stations in Kabul on May 9.