The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday appointed Ravinder Raina the president of its Jammu and Kashmir unit, reported PTI. An MLA from Nowshera constituency, Raina replaced Sat Paul Sharma who was recently inducted into the state Cabinet.

Raina is known for his strong stand against the Hurriyat and Pakistan, according to Greater Kashmir. In 2015, he courted controversy when he took oath in the name of Vaishno Devi. He had also allegedly assaulted independent MLA Engineer Rashid inside the House for hosting a “beef party” at the state MLA hostel.

In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP appointed Kanna Lakshminarayana, who had left the Congress in 2014, its chief while naming Somu Veerraju the state convener of the election management committee. The appointments indicate BJP President Amit Shah’s efforts to placate Lakshminarayana was believed to be upset with the party over reports that he may be ignored for the top post, reported PTI. The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held next year.