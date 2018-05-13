Four people, including three Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders, were killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Araria district on Sunday morning when they were returning from the wedding of party chief Lalu Prasad’s son, reported PTI.

The car in which they were travelling was on its way to Kishanganj from Patna when the driver lost control and collided head-on with a truck, said the police. “It appears that the driver had dozed off behind the steering wheel, resulting in loss of control over the car,” Araria Sub-divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Ikramul Haq Baghi, RJD activist and son of former state minister Islamuddin, Kishanganj district president Intekhab Alam, Dighalganj block president Pappu and driver Sahil. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, there were reports of chaos at Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding. He married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, in Patna on Saturday.

A crowd, believed to be party supporters, reportedly stole food and broke the cordon separating the area meant for VIPs and the media. Caterers said the crowd even looted some of their utensils and other items.

Party leaders tried to chase the intruders away. Several media people were allegedly injured in the melee. Cameramen also complained that their equipment were damaged.