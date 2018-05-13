A dust storm accompanied by a squall hits parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Sunday evening. The thunderstorm is likely to continue over the next two-three days, Charan Singh, a scientist with the Indian Meteorological Department, told ANI.

Flight movements at Indira Gandhi International Airport were put on hold for at least 40 minutes, according to The Hindu. Nearly 31 domestic flights and six international flights were delayed following the dust storm. Ten domestic flights were diverted to nearby airports. “Winds were blowing at 52 knots impacting flight operations,” said IMD Director RK Jenamani.

Traffic came to a standstill at several areas in Delhi while Metro services along the Noida-Dwarka line was stalled for 30 minutes. Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted after a tree fell on the tracks between Rajiv Chowk and RK Ashram stations, reported ANI. The dust storm interrupted a programme that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend at IP Extension.

The Met office has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI. Thunderstorm over hill states and its subsequent effect on plains in North India is due to a new western disturbance. The Met office has also warned that thunderstorm and dust storm with wind speeds of up to 70 km per hour were “very likely” on Monday in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

अगले दो घंटे दिल्ली रोहतक,बहादुरगढ़,भिवाड़ी,सोहना,होडल पलवल,झज्जर,मानेसर,गुड़गांव,नूह, हसनपुर,बल्लभगढ़,फरीदाबाद,औरंगाबदअलीगढ,खरखौदा,सोनीपत,बागपत,बड़ौत,गोहाना,मोदीनगर,हापुड़,बुलंदशहर,खुर्जा नॉएडा,ग़ाज़ियाबाद,मेरठ,सियाना va आसपास में तेज हवाओं और गरज़ के साथ वर्षा होगी - IMD — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 13, 2018

Dust storm hits the National Capital Region (NCR). Visuals from Delhi's Vijay Chowk



Picture credits: ANI pic.twitter.com/EGH3pIPfr8 — Times of India (@timesofindia) May 13, 2018

Anyone has a name for what's happening in Delhi right now? Doesn't feel like a regular dust storm - there are huge rumbles, the birds are growing crazy, the dust swirling up and it is still hot as f##k. #delhistorm pic.twitter.com/bmBwLq1W7p — H R Venkatesh (@hrvenkatesh) May 13, 2018

Day has turned night in Delhi. This is a crazy storm! #DelhiStorm pic.twitter.com/oNZx4M1YV8 — Sruthisagar Yamunan (@sruthisagar) May 13, 2018

Delhi: Strong winds and dust storm hits the region, visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/7wTq6BiOvS — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018

Haryana: Skies in Faridabad turn dark as strong winds & dust storm hit the region. pic.twitter.com/0keQzFSYBX — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018

Finally the storm in delhi/ncr. Am stuck on the road. Folks, stay indoors. It looks pretty aggressive. pic.twitter.com/njQsylkAeU — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) May 13, 2018

Dust storm hits Ghaziabad. Visuals from Indirapuram. pic.twitter.com/QC5D8L0wEp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2018