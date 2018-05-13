Dust storm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, air services disrupted briefly
A dust storm accompanied by a squall hits parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Sunday evening. The thunderstorm is likely to continue over the next two-three days, Charan Singh, a scientist with the Indian Meteorological Department, told ANI.
Flight movements at Indira Gandhi International Airport were put on hold for at least 40 minutes, according to The Hindu. Nearly 31 domestic flights and six international flights were delayed following the dust storm. Ten domestic flights were diverted to nearby airports. “Winds were blowing at 52 knots impacting flight operations,” said IMD Director RK Jenamani.
Traffic came to a standstill at several areas in Delhi while Metro services along the Noida-Dwarka line was stalled for 30 minutes. Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted after a tree fell on the tracks between Rajiv Chowk and RK Ashram stations, reported ANI. The dust storm interrupted a programme that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend at IP Extension.
The Met office has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI. Thunderstorm over hill states and its subsequent effect on plains in North India is due to a new western disturbance. The Met office has also warned that thunderstorm and dust storm with wind speeds of up to 70 km per hour were “very likely” on Monday in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh.