An IndiGo staffer was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax call to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport about a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight, reported News18. Kartik Madhav Bhat, 23, works as a customer service officer at IndiGo in Pune.

Bhat made the call on May 2, reported The Times of India. The police zeroed in on him after tracing the subscriber of the mobile phone from which the call was made. The SIM card used for making the call was recovered from Bhat.

During interrogation, Bhat confessed to the crime. He said he was frustrated because his performance at his present job was not up to the mark. He also told the police that he wanted to teach IndiGo a lesson after the company gave him an ultimatum of three months to improve his performance. “The accused confessed that he had done this as an act of revenge as the airlines had given him a verbal notice to improve his performance in three months of face departmental action,” said the police.