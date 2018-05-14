Five members of a family attacked the Surabaya Police headquarters in Indonesia on Monday morning that left six people injured. “The four perpetrators at the headquarters used two motorcycles and have been declared dead,” East Java Police said, according to The Jakarta Post. An eight-year-old girl who was riding with the perpetrators survived the attack and has been admitted to a hospital.

Video footage of the attack showed that two motorbikes approached a checkpoint just before the blast. The explosion occurred at 8.50 am (local time), said East Java Police spokesperson Frans Barung Mangera.

The incident comes just a day after suicide bomb blasts at three churches in the country claimed 13 lives. Sunday’s church bombings were followed by an explosion in Sidoarjo area in East Java around 9 pm local time (7.30 pm Indian Standard Time), causing the death of at least one of the tenants living in the Wonocolo low-cost apartments behind the Taman police station in the area.

Both the Surabaya church bombings and Sidoarjo involved family members as accused, said Frans, adding that similar explosives were used in the two incidents. It is not yet known what substance was used in the blast at the police headquarters.