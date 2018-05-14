Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu on Sunday said the Aligarh Muslim University should be renamed after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh, reported PTI. “I demand AMU should be named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony of a Jat dharamsala in Rewari.

Sindhu claimed that the king had donated the land for the university. “His contribution in the field of education cannot be forgotten,” he added.

Sindhu said Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whose portrait at AMU triggered violence on May 2, was responsible for dividing the country. “His portrait is displayed in the varsity but till today no picture of Raja Mahendra Pratap has been installed there,” he added.

He, however, clarified that he never discriminates anyone based on caste and religion. “Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had worked for the unity and integrity of the country,” he told The Indian Express. “Singh fought for independence of ‘Akhand Bharat’ and worked for ‘Manav Dharam’. It will be most befitting to name the university after such a great personality of modern India.”