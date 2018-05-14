The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination, or the Class 10 exam, and the Indian School Certificate, or Class 12 exam, on Monday at 3 pm. The council will hold a press conference to announce the results.

Students can check their results on cisce.org, and also on cisce.azurewebsites.net. They can also use the SMS format provided on the website and send it to 09248082883, NDTV reported.

The ICSE exam was conducted from February 26 to March 28 this year, while the ISC exam was held between February 7 and April 2. Around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India this year, while 81,000 students appeared for ISC.

The council has reduced the minimum percentage required to pass for Class 10 from 35% to 33% this year, and for Class 12 from 40% to 35%.

Last year, around 1.75 lakh students appeared for the ICSE and 98.53% passed. Around 74,000 took the ISC exams and 96.47% cleared it.