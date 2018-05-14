India’s wholesale price inflation stood at 3.18% for the month of April 2018, corresponding to the same month in the preceding year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday. Wholesale price inflation was at 2.47% in March.

On Saturday, the government issued a press release that the base year for calculating the wholesale price index had been changed from 2004-’05 to 2011-’12.

Among primary articles, inflation in food articles stood at 0.87% in April, against a decline of 0.29% in March. However, potato showed the highest rise in price, at 67.94% in April 2018 as compared to April last year. Fruits grew costlier by 19.47%, and onion by 13.62%.

The price of pulses declined the most in April – by 22.46%.

In the fuel and power category, the price of high speed diesel grew the most, by 13.01%. Petrol prices increased by 9.45% over April last year, while liquefied petroleum gas became cheaper by 11.73%.

Among manufactured products, basic metals rose by 13.04%, while sugar became cheaper by 15.56% in April over the corresponding month last year.