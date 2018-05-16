A powerful dust storm lashed the National Capital Region on early on Wednesday morning. Though the temperature came down in the city, there were reports of trees falling in parts of Delhi. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported. It had also said that parts of Rajasthan could experience dust storms, and isolated areas of West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and most of Northeast India can also expect thunderstorms and strong winds.

Delhi: Dust storm, strong winds and light showers hit the national capital, #visuals from #Chanakyapuri pic.twitter.com/hAgj8EPic0 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Power distribution company BSES Delhi said it had put its teams on high-alert and were trying to restore power disruptions in some areas. “The restoration may take longer than usual as safety is of paramount importance,” it said, according to NDTV.

Trees fell down on cars in Lodhi colony due to strong winds and dust storm in the national capital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eJyTaWS84E — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

The storm hit the city three days after at least 80 people died in dust storms and thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi. High-velocity winds had uprooted trees in New Delhi and some other parts of North India. Rail, road and air traffic was also severely affected. In the national Capital, at least 40 flights were diverted and 24 delayed.