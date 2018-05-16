Several prominent artists and academics have released a statement defending Spaces, an arts foundation in Chennai headed by cultural critic Sadanand Menon, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Last week, a group of 30 activists, journalists, and students of Asian College of Journalism submitted a petition seeking an inquiry into the allegations made against him by a former student. Menon is an adjunct faculty at the institution.

The complainant approached the college’s Internal Complaints Committee in January. However, the college administration told her that it could not investigate her allegations since the matter did not fall under the committee’s jurisdiction. In the wake of the controversy, Menon has decided not to teach his elective course at the college for the coming academic year.

The artists who released the statement on Tuesday, said the allegations must be addressed without “taking recourse to kangaroo courts”. They emphasised the importance of Spaces to Chennai, and said discussions on social media on the matter should not undermine the foundation’s outstanding work. They alleged there was an attempt to pass off “vague rumours and hearsay” as proven facts and this amounted malice and defamation.

The signatories include art critic Geeta Kapur, classical singer Neela Bhagwat, photographer Ketaki Sheth and artists Nilima Sheikh, Pushpamala and Sheba Chhachhi.

Here is the full text of the statement: