The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms and squalls in the north and northwest regions of the country till Friday. On Wednesday morning, an 18-year-old was killed and 13 people were injured in Delhi after a powerful dust storm hit the national Capital.

A new western disturbance and a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea will affect weather in north and northwestern India till Friday, the Met department said.

It added that thunderstorms and squalls are likely to affect West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Bad weather will continue in West Bengal and Odisha on Thursday, and a thunderstorm and squall should be expected in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Northeastern and southern parts of India are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday. This includes Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

On Friday, this adverse weather might affect West Bengal, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, the India Meteorological Department said. Meanwhile, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Himachal Pradesh, might have thunderstorms accompanied by squalls and hail on Friday.

At least 81 people have died over the past month in dust storms and thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi.