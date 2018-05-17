India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday issued a statement expressing concern over the deaths of more than 50 Palestinians who died in alleged clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza border on May 14. The Palestinian protestors were demonstrating against relocating the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives,” the statement said. “We urge all sides to avoid escalation of the situation so as to create a conducive atmosphere to resume the peace process.”

Palestine’s health ministry had said around 2,400 Palestinians were injured in the alleged clashes. The protests were part of ‘The Great March of Return’ that began on March 30, Reuters reported. Palestinian refugees have been demanding the right to return to their homes, which they were forced to flee from during the creation of the state of Israel 70 years ago.

On May 14, United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Israel. “Big day for Israel,” Trump said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “What a moving day for the people of Israel and the State of Israel.” Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s peace convoy, termed it a “historic day”.

On Monday, Turkey had recalled its ambassadors from Tel Aviv in Israel and Washington, DC in the United States in protest against the deaths. On Tuesday, Ankara asked the Israeli ambassador to leave the country.