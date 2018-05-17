Former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday refuted reports that he was in the race for the governor’s post at the Bank of England, Reuters reported.

In April, media reports quoting the Financial Times had said Rajan was a top contender for the post. United Kingdom Chancellor Phillip Hammond will select the next governor of the Bank of England, one of the world’s largest central banks, to replace Mark Carney in 2019.

Rajan is presently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “I have a very good job at the University of Chicago and I actually am an academic, not a professional central banker,” Rajan told reporters at the Booth School of Business in the United States. “I am very happy where I am. I think I have said all I can say. I am not going to apply for a job anywhere, absolutely.”

Rajan was the governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016.

The Financial Times report had listed Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority; Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy; Shriti Vadera, chairperson of Santander UK; Andy Haldane, Bank of England chief economist, and Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics, as other candidates for the post.