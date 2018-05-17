The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that an international Blue Corner Notice has been issued against Virendra Dixit, the key accused in a case pertaining to the alleged confinement and rape of scores of girls and young women in an ashram in Rohini area of the national Capital. He is also the founder of the ashram.

A Blue Corner Notice is an inquiry notice issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person in a criminal investigation. The CBI said the notice had been issued as Dixit is still absconding even six month after the investigation began, Mirror Now reported.

The High Court had in February asked the CBI to find Dixit. The investigation agency told the court in a hearing that month that it had issued a lookout notice against the accused.

Scores of girls and women were rescued from the ashrams of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya from across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad from December 20, 2017, when the High Court had asked the CBI to inspect the institute’s Rohini premises.

Parents of three girls and the NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment had moved the High Court, claiming that many young women were raped at the ashram and several had committed suicide but no case was ever registered.