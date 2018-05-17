The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed Rajan Mittal from the post of managing director of UP State Bridge Corporation two days after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi killing 18 people.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who is also the minister for Public Works Department, tweeted that JK Srivastav, who is a chief engineer (for externally-aided projects) in the PWD, will replace Mittal as the managing director of the corporation.

A day after the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police said they had sent five warning letters about safety violations to the corporation. Mittal said the corporation had requested local authorities, including the district administration, police and commissioner to regulate traffic in that area during the construction. “There was pressure to meet the deadline but no compromise was made on quality and it would be clear during the inquiry,” Mittal had said.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath had announced a high-level investigation into the matter. The state had also suspended four officials, including the project manager, after the under-construction structure collapsed.

Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident: JK Srivastava appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd after orders were passed to relieve Rajan Mittal from his post of the MD with immediate effect. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2018