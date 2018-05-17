Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, asking him to not reduce the amount of water his state supplied to Delhi maintain as the national Capital would face an “unprecedented situation” of water scarcity if the supply was cut, PTI reported. Kejriwal also wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to persuade Haryana to maintain the current supply levels.

Kejriwal’s letters came after the Haryana government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it would maintain the current water supply from the Yamuna river to Delhi till May 21. The Delhi chief minister told Baijal that if Haryana reduced water supply after that date, there could be shortage of water in the national Capital.

“Disruption in water supply from Haryana would affect the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to the VIP areas of Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament, embassies of various countries and other major establishments,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal told Khattar that Delhi had been facing a paucity of drinking water since December 30, due to increased pollution levels in the Wazirabad pond, and reduction in water supply from the Yamuna. He said water supply had fallen by 100 cusecs.

The Supreme Court has directed the Haryana government to consider Delhi’s request expeditiously, saying that the water was meant for drinking purposes and not irrigation.