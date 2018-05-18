A Border Security Force officer was killed early on Friday during alleged firing along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

“Firing in Heeranagar area was on during the intervening night of May 16 and 17 in which one BSF trooper was injured,” an unidentified border official told PTI. “Yesterday, during the daytime, it stopped but Pakistan resumed firing last night in the Arnia sector which claimed the life of a jawan early today.”

In RS Pura sector along the International Border, heavy firing and unprovoked shelling of mortars started at about 4 am on Friday from the Pakistani side, the official said, adding that the firing has now stopped.

This comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday a BSF personnel was killed in firing in Samba district along the International Border after the Pakistan Army allegedly violated the ceasefire along the border there.

At least 33 people, including 17 security personnel, have been killed in over 700 alleged incidents of Pakistan shelling in the state this year.