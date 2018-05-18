At least two people died after heavy rain and strong winds hit the city on Thursday, The News Minute reported. Many parts of the city were left without electricity as the storm uprooted at least 162 trees and brought down 19 electric poles, according to a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation press release.

Azalgunj Police said Khaseem Ali died after coming into contact with a live wire, The New Indian Express reported. Another man is believed to have been washed away in a drain in Kala Pathar.

A 100-year-old tree crashed on the Shama Cafe in Moghalpura, injuring a few people.

The municipal corporation is working on addressing water stagnation at 38 places.

The rain led to major traffic jams in several places including Secunderabad, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Hitech city and Punjagutta.

The city’s traffic police advised people to remain indoors. The municipal corporation said emergency calls may be made to 040-21111111.

In case of emergencies in view of heavy winds and rain please dial 100 or call us @ 04021111111#TeamGHMC pic.twitter.com/oToLJxlQk9 — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) May 17, 2018