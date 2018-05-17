The big news: Kumaraswamy to meet Congress leadership in Delhi on Monday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Six jawans were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in a suspected Maoist attack, and petrol price breached Rs 84 per litre in Mumbai on Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday: Initially, the ceremony was planned for Monday but was postponed because it coincided with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary.
- Six jawans killed, one injured in suspected Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The attackers blew up the vehicle that the personnel were in with an improvised explosive device, police said.
- Petrol price breaches Rs 84 per litre in Mumbai, government says solution soon: The price of petrol was increased 33 paise since Saturday in Delhi, the highest rise since daily revisions were introduced.
- BSF claims Pakistan ‘pleaded’ with them to stop firing along border in Jammu and Kashmir, say reports: The alleged phone call from Pakistan Rangers came two days after four civilians and a BSF officer were killed in suspected firing by Pakistan.
- First batch of Islamic State fighters leaves their final stronghold in Damascus, says report: The evacuation of the militants began after the outfit reportedly agreed on a ceasefire with pro-government forces.
- Congress asks Narendra Modi to order probe into BJP’s alleged efforts to poach Karnataka MLAs: The prime minister should prove his commitment to fighting corruption by launching an investigation, the party said.
- Anti-corruption activist Akhil Gogoi arrested ahead of BJP chief Amit Shah’s visit: The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader was protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.
- IMD overreacted in its thunderstorm warning for Delhi on May 8, says central government official: The forecast of high wind speeds had led to panic in the National Capital Region on May 8.
- Former Malaysian PM criticises raids after police seize truckloads of designer bags and jewels: Najib Razak’s wife said the ‘media hailstorm’ was ‘a seemingly targeted vilification of our family to provoke public anger’.
- 10 dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur: The victims had consumed liquor bought from a government liquor shop, their relatives told the police.