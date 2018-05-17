Caste Violence

‘More gruesome than Una’: Dalit man beaten to death in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, five men arrested

Mukesh Vaniya was tied to a pole and thrashed allegedly because he and his wife refused to collect garbage for free.

by 
Google Maps

Five men, including the owner of a factory at Shapar village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old Dalit man on Sunday morning, NDTV reported. The victim, identified as Mukesh Vaniya, and his wife Jayaben, are from Parnala village in Surendranagar district.

The couple said they had set out to look for a job on Sunday. When they were near a factory in Rajkot, five men approached them and asked them to pick up garbage lying outside the unit.

“We refused to pick it up because they were not willing to pay us for it,” said Jayaben. “They told us that we are from a low caste, so this is our work.”

Jayaben said the men began to beat up the couple when they refused to work for free. “They misbehaved with me and touched my shoulder, and hit me,” she added.

When Mukesh Vaniya’s aunt Savitaben arrived and tried to intervene, they beat her up too. His younger brother Prakash said that the men then rounded up on Mukesh and assaulted him. The two women then ran to the village and informed neighbours.

The assault allegedly lasted for more than two hours, and video footage shows Mukesh tied to a pole and being beaten with a curved metal rod by two men. By the time the owner of the hut the family lived in reached the spot with four companions, Mukesh had been seriously injured.

He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but died soon after.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani claimed the incident was “far more gruesome” than when cow vigilantes assaulted four Dalit men for skinning a dead cow near Una town in Gir Somnath district in July 2016. “In Una, the victims were beaten up and humiliated. Whereas, here a man lost his life amidst caste violence,” Mevani said. “While, Mr Mukesh Vaniya belonging to a Scheduled Caste was assaulted and murdered by factory owners in Rajkot, his wife was brutally beaten up. The government of Gujarat has still not learned from its past mistakes.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Gondal DM Chauhan is investigating the case, the Ahmedabad Mirror reported. The police have already filed a murder case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said senior Rajkot police officer Shruti Mehta.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.